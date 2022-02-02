Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman will once again don the authoritarian role for the upcoming thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead. The 84-year-old actor along with Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller, which is now underway in Mississippi.

According to Deadline, the story follows a stockbroker (Cole Hauser) who gets involved in an insurance scam with next-door neighbour (Jamie Alexander) leading to a string of murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Morgan Freeman will be seen as the town’s decades-old sheriff Thurmond Fowler, works earnestly to unravel the town’s mystery and winds up getting more than he bargained for.

The screenplay for The Minute You Wake Up Dead is being written by Timothy Holland with Michael Mailer of Heart of Champions directing. The feature project sees Andrew Stevens as producer with Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen of Milestone Studios serving as executive producers.

On the work front, Morgan Freeman has starred in various films, with a variety of genres, like Million Dollar Baby, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption and Se7en. Throughout his career spanning over five decades, the renowned actor has received multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Cole Hauser is best known for his roles in films like Yellowstone, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Dazed and Confused, while Jamie Alexander is known for portraying Jessi on the TV series Kyle XY and Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

