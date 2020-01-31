Bollywood Hungama

Neha Dhupia completes 20 years in ‘front of camera’, says she did not think she will last long

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has completed two decades in the industry. Over the years she has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi films. Neha was interacting with the media at TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Con Mumbai 2020 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Talking about her journey in the industry, Neha said, "I have completed two decades not in Bollywood but in front of the camera. It feels amazing and when I started, I didn't think that I was going to last this long but I am glad I did."

Neha Dhupia made her acting debut as a child artist in a Malayalam film named Minnaram, which released in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut as heroine opposite Ajay Devgn in Qayamat: City Under Threat, and went onto work in films such as, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among others.

Before making her debut as a Bollywood heroine with the film Qayamat: City Under Threat, Neha Dhupia won the Femina Miss India pageant in 2002 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the top 10.

When asked if she is planning to produce or direct a show, she said, "I am producing my own content called No Filter Neha. It's my own show but apart from that, I don't have anything on my mind right now."

Neha is currently shooting for the MTV reality show Roadies and is quite excited about the show. She has also featured in television shows like Chhote Miyan Dhakkad, Nautanki: The Comedy Theatre, BFFs with Vogue and No Filter Neha.

