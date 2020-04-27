A summer bop is on the way! Korean musician sensation Lee Ji-eun, professionally known as IU and rapper-songwriter-producer Suga (Min Yoongi) of the biggest band in the world BTS are collaborating on an upcoming single which is releasing on May 6. The 26-year-old singer is ready for her comeback and her agency confirmed the news of the collaboration.

“As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," Soompi reports.

As per her agency EDAM Entertainment, IU's upcoming music video was filmed recently which is completely different from what she has done in the past. She has also participated in the concept, songwriting, production, and composing of the single! It is not only produced by Suga, but it will also feature him on the track too. This is so exciting!

This news comes on the day Suga completed three days since debuted as a producer when he collaborated with singer Suran for the song 'Wine'. He has also worked with Tablo of Epik High on 'Song Request' for South Korean singer Lee So-ra. He produced a track for Epik High's 'Sleepless' titled 'Eternal Sunshine'. He produced the digital single 'We Don't Talk Together' for singer Heize last year. The track was produced and co-written by Suga, Heize along with El Captixn and Heize as co-composers.

In January 2020, Halsey and Suga collaborated on her album 'Manic' and released 'Suga's Interlude' which featured him and the track was produced by Suga.