The theatrical trailer of Dasvi was released sometime back and has got a favourable response from the netizens. It tells an interesting story of an uneducated chief minister who decides to sit for the class 10 board exams while he’s imprisoned. Abhishek Bachchan plays this lead role and seems apt. Nimrat Kaur plays his wife Bimla Devi, who’s forced to usurp the chief minister’s throne after her hubby is sent to jail. Yami Gautam meanwhile is the tough cop Jyoti Deswal who serves as the catalyst. She provokes the chief minister and gives him the much-needed motivation to complete his education.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi has a Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone connection

The trailer has several interesting moments and dialogues. But one that stands out is Abhishek Bachchan raving about Deepika Padukone. In a scene, Abhishek’s character Gangaram Chaudhary is trying to learn English grammar. His sidekick is helping him learn active voice and passive voice. The sidekick reads out a sentence in an active voice and Gangaram answers in a passive voice. Then the sidekick, while reading a sentence in an active voice says "Ranveer loves Deepika". Instead of replying in a passive voice, Gangaram smiles and says "Everyone loves Deepika"! The trailer ends with this dialogue and it’s sure to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, including that of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone!

Dasvi marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota and is all set to release on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Dasvi will skip theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT. This will be Abhishek Bachchan’s fourth digital offing after Ludo (2020), The Big Bull (2021) and Bob Biswas (2021). Even for Yami Gautam, Dasvi marks her fourth direct-to-OTT release after Ginny Weds Sunny (2020), Bhoot Police (2021) and A Thursday (2022).

