A recent news report claims that the Kapoor family obtained the necessary permission to copyright the actor’s name posthumously. The decision, according to the report, ensures that any individual or organisation seeking to use Rishi Kapoor’s name in commercial, professional, or public contexts must first obtain approval from the family.

Neetu Kapoor denies news about Kapoor family copyrighting Rishi Kapoor’s name

However, when this writer contacted the late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, she admitted she had no knowledge of any such move by the family. Mrs Kapoor replied, “Hi Subhash, I am not aware of this.” When I asked if this was false news, she replied. “I think so. I am not sure.”

Close family friend and singer Nitin Mukesh said, “I don’t think this can be true. I mean Chintu, who was like my brother, didn’t have a stylized personality, unlike Raj uncle (Rishi Kapoor’s father Raj Kapoor) who was known for his mannerisms that were universally copied. Chintu was….how do I put it…inimitable.”

Of late, there have been some actors known for their patented acting style like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Shatrughan Sinha, who have gone to court to have their personalities copyrighted. But Rishi Kapoor seems a case of barking up the wrong tree.

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