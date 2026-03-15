First Ray Films has unveiled the teaser poster of the much-anticipated action thriller Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, marking a special moment for the franchise and its creator. The announcement coincides with the birthday of actor-director Anshuman Jha, making the reveal both a celebration of the film and a personal milestone for the artist.

Anshuman Jha unveils teaser poster of Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business; announces Diwali 2026 release

The film centres around the endangered Celebes crested macaque, a rare primate native to Indonesia, also known as the North Sulawasi ‘Yaki Monkey’.

Along with the teaser poster drop, the makers have officially announced the film’s worldwide theatrical release for Diwali 2026, positioning the sequel as one of the festival season’s big action spectacles. The film will be having a high profile film festival run between June-November prior to its Worldwide release.

Directed by Anshuman Jha, Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business continues the story of Kolkata based Arjun Bakshi — the animal-loving vigilante who, once again, will go the distance to protect voiceless creatures from cruelty and exploitation - this time in the forests of West Java, Indonesia. Expanding the universe beyond India, the sequel ventures into Southeast Asia, tackling the global issue of wildlife trafficking.

Blending intense hand-to-hand combat with a strong environmental message, the film builds on the spirit of the first installment, which introduced audiences to a unique action hero driven not by revenge, but by compassion for animals.

Alongside Anshuman, the film also stars Sarah Jane Dias, Adil Hussain, Vikram Kochhar and also features international martial arts star Sunny Pang, last seen with Tom Hardy in Havoc, alongside a diverse global cast including Dan-Chupong of Ong-Bak, reinforcing the franchise’s ambition to create an action story that transcends borders while spotlighting urgent ecological issues.

Speaking about the announcement, Jha shared, “This film is deeply personal to me. Lord Hanuman has inspired me since I was a kid - he represents strength, loyalty, courage and service to me. This film is not just a sequel to Lakadbaggha 1. It is a small cinematic prayer to Lord Hanuman, the art of never giving up and a humble tribute to the extraordinary animals who share this planet with us. And the project reflects his belief that humanity’s relationship with nature must be rooted in respect and responsibility. I truly believe and live by the mantra that being ordinary is a superpower.”

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 worldwide theatrical release.

Also Read: Anshuman Jha talks about the importance of right casting and why he turned down Vikrant Massey’s role in Half Girlfriend

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