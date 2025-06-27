The film landed in a controversy with Diljit Dosanjh and other team members facing the wrath of Indian film organizations.

Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa has reportedly deleted a social media post related to the upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 following the growing controversy around the project’s casting. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, whose involvement has sparked significant backlash in India.

Neeru Bajwa deletes post on Sardaar Ji 3 amid controversy over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

According to reports, Neeru Bajwa was set to play a key role in the horror-comedy, which revolves around ghost hunters. However, after the film faced public criticism over featuring a Pakistani artist, the actress appeared to distance herself from the project by removing related content from her social media platforms.

The controversy gained momentum after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in April this year, particularly following India’s Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Many Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, openly condemned the operation. This led to widespread anger in India, with both citizens and public figures criticizing those who opposed the retaliatory strike.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now formally urged the Indian government to take strict action against Diljit Dosanjh for working in a project involving a Pakistani actress amid such sensitive times. The body has gone as far as recommending the cancellation of Dosanjh’s passport and citizenship, citing national sentiment and the ongoing diplomatic strain between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the producers of Sardaar Ji 3 have issued a statement defending the cast and production timeline. They clarified that the actors, including Hania Aamir, were signed well before the recent Indo-Pak tensions arose, and that the film had been completed prior to the escalation.

Despite the producers’ explanation, the film will reportedly not release in India, likely due to the intensifying backlash. However, Sardaar Ji 3 is expected to release internationally, with a scheduled premiere on June 27.

The situation has sparked a wider debate about the involvement of Pakistani artists in Indian projects and the future of cross-border collaborations in the entertainment industry. Neeru Bajwa has not made any public comment on the matter so far. The actress is currently gearing up for the release on action comedy Son of Sardaar 2.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s manager DEFENDS actor-singer amid Sardaar Ji 3 row: “Despite giving everything to his country, he is still seen as ‘the other’”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.