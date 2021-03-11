Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.03.2021 | 10:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Neena Gupta takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination; shares video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Senior actress Neena Gupta has joined the list of film celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Mohanlal to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1. More and more people are coming forward to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Neena Gupta takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination; shares video

Neena Gupta shared a video of her receiving the first jab of the vaccine at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. In the video, Gupta is heard saying that she's scared as a nurse gears up to administer the vaccine.

"I got vaccinated," the actor captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)


The vaccine is eligible for any Indian citizen aged above 60 and people who are aged above 45 and have comorbidities.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen on screen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and the Netflix series Masaba Masaba which was centred around the life of her daughter Masaba Gupta.

ALSO READ: 27 years apart, mother-daughter duo Neena and Masaba Gupta grace the cover of the same magazine

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra responds to trolling and…

Amitabh Bachchan becomes first Indian to be…

Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID-19…

It's a wrap! Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap…

Sonu Nigam’s memoir to be published later…

As Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes 4 years,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification