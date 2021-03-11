Senior actress Neena Gupta has joined the list of film celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Mohanlal to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1. More and more people are coming forward to get vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Neena Gupta shared a video of her receiving the first jab of the vaccine at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. In the video, Gupta is heard saying that she's scared as a nurse gears up to administer the vaccine.

"I got vaccinated," the actor captioned the post.

The vaccine is eligible for any Indian citizen aged above 60 and people who are aged above 45 and have comorbidities.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen on screen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and the Netflix series Masaba Masaba which was centred around the life of her daughter Masaba Gupta.

