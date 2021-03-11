Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.03.2021 | 9:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi Flight Saina Thalaivi
follow us on

Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash postponed after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt will be turning a year older on March 15 and her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor had apparently made plans to celebrate the same. However, with Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 he has gone into home quarantine. All his professional and personal commitments have been pushed further.

Alia Bhatt’s birthday bash postponed after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Reportedly, Ranbir had planned a birthday bash for Alia on March 15. However, with him contracting the virus, the celebrations will take place on a later date.

Ranbir and Alia were also shooting together for the film Brahmastra till recently. However, the makers of Brahmastra have decided to halt the shoot till the time Ranbir recovers completely. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Alia has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 but is currently under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was working with Alia on the film Gangubai Kathiawadi also tested COVID-19 positive two days back. Alia plays the titular role in the film which is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

ALSO READ: After Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, Alia Bhatt shares motivational quote

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Parineeti Chopra responds to trolling and…

Amitabh Bachchan becomes first Indian to be…

Anupam Kher takes the first dose of COVID-19…

It's a wrap! Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap…

Sonu Nigam’s memoir to be published later…

As Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes 4 years,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification