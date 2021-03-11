Alia Bhatt will be turning a year older on March 15 and her boyfriend actor Ranbir Kapoor had apparently made plans to celebrate the same. However, with Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 he has gone into home quarantine. All his professional and personal commitments have been pushed further.

Reportedly, Ranbir had planned a birthday bash for Alia on March 15. However, with him contracting the virus, the celebrations will take place on a later date.

Ranbir and Alia were also shooting together for the film Brahmastra till recently. However, the makers of Brahmastra have decided to halt the shoot till the time Ranbir recovers completely. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, Alia has reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 but is currently under home quarantine as a precautionary measure. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was working with Alia on the film Gangubai Kathiawadi also tested COVID-19 positive two days back. Alia plays the titular role in the film which is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

