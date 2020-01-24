Bollywood Hungama

Neena Gupta says she’s very happy with the kind of work she has been getting

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Neena Gupta is on a roll and is one of the busiest actresses who have a line-up of some great projects. After her role in Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta redeemed herself as an actress and she feels blessed to have the kind of work that she does. It was only recently that she unapologetically asked for work on her social media and was lauded for her courage.

Speaking of the work that she has been doing, she will be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Ghagroo among the others. While speaking about her break, she says her time has come, even though it came a little later. Then she says her time had never left her. She was on a long vacation and didn’t concentrate on work.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast Neena Gupta for Saand Ki Aankh. Here’s why the actress was not cast

