comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.01.2022 | 3:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai wins two automobiles and other prizes on The Price is Right game show

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai recently won a slew of prizes, including two automobiles, on American television's longest-running game show, The Price is Right, which allows viewers to compete for cash and prizes by predicting the price of various things.

Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai wins two automobiles and other prizes on The Price is Right game show

As per reports, Manasvi said she lives across CBS TV, so when one of her friends asked if she wanted to go to the game show with him and his cousin, she was ecstatic since she had never seen a live game show before, and what could be more American than that? But Manasvi never imagined she'd be chosen in the first round and win a car right away, followed by another car and a slew of other fantastic prizes.

When the cousin didn't show up for the event and Manasvi was picked from the audience instead, it was a game-changing moment for this former model who traveled to LA to extend her horizons, where her enthusiasm for stage and television was matched by her interest in producing content. Manasvi said that she had always wondered, who are these folks who win lotteries until she struck it rich!

The model is currently relishing in the glory of her triumph, which has given her an adrenaline rush.

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Wanna One to release new song 'Beautiful…

Pankaj Tripathi to kick-start the new year…

Keanu Reeves treats friends, family and…

Man arrested after making false bomb threats…

The story of Umar Riaz comes to an end in…

Alec Baldwin refutes claims that he’s not…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification