The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others before a special court in connection with drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet. It is being reported that the prosecution has proposed to the court to charge Rhea and Showik for procuring and paying for the narcotics substances for Rajput.

NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her bother Showik in drugs case

According to NDTV, "Mr. Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn't be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications. The court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided."

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020. She was released on bail almost a month later. Her brother Showik, however, was arrested for months before bail was granted.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7, 2020, by the Bombay High Court after spending almost a month in Byculla jail. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who have been investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB even accused her of being an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

