comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.06.2022 | 4:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her bother Showik in drugs case

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others before a special court in connection with drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said that the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet. It is being reported that the prosecution has proposed to the court to charge Rhea and Showik for procuring and paying for the narcotics substances for Rajput.

NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her bother Showik in drugs case

NCB files draft charges against Rhea Chakraborty, her bother Showik in drugs case

According to NDTV, "Mr. Sarpande said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn't be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications. The court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided."

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case in September 2020. She was released on bail almost a month later. Her brother Showik, however, was arrested for months before bail was granted.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail on October 7, 2020, by the Bombay High Court after spending almost a month in Byculla jail. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who have been investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The NCB even accused her of being an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary: “Miss you everyday”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Urvashi Dholakia shares picture with Naagin…

Sona Mohapatra reveals she received rape…

BTS' V and actor Park Bo Gum set to attend…

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions resubmit…

Deepika Padukone will be a part of Shah Rukh…

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification