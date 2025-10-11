The Bombay High Court has dismissed a 100-crore rupee defamation suit filed by Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui against his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Anjana Pandey, because the actor and his legal team did not show up in court for hearings.

Nawazuddin accused his younger brother, who was also his manager since 2008, of cheating and misusing his trust. He claimed he gave Shamasuddin control over his bank accounts and finances so he could focus on acting, but alleged that his brother bought several properties—including flats in Mumbai, land, a farmhouse, a property in Dubai, and luxury vehicles—under his own name, making Nawazuddin think they were co-owned.

The actor also alleged that when he removed Shamasuddin as his manager in 2020, Shamasuddin influenced his ex-wife to file false cases against him. Nawaz accused both of them of sharing hurtful videos and social media posts that led to public embarrassment, mental distress, postponement of film projects, and harm to his reputation.

Why Was the Case Dismissed?

The High Court threw out the case because Nawazuddin and his lawyer missed several court dates and did not pursue the suit. The court, led by Justice Jitendra Jain, called this “non-prosecution,” meaning a case cannot move forward if the person filing it is absent.

What Did Nawazuddin Want?

Nawazuddin had asked for damages of Rs 100 crores for the harm and stress he faced, a permanent ban on his brother and ex-wife from posting anything defamatory, removal of all negative content, and a public apology. He also wanted them not to sell off their assets until he could recover any damages awarded.​

Speaking of the professional front. Nawaz is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Thamma. The latest addition to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe is slated to release on October 21.

