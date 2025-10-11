It’s been a desire of fans across ages and geographical boundaries to see the three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan – in a movie together. They have individually shown interest, provided the right script comes along. While the fans wait for the correct project to materialize, they have a reason to cheer. All three superstars will be attending a global event in Saudi Arabia in less than a week.

HISTORIC: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to share stage TOGETHER at Joy Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will grace the 2025 edition of Joy Forum. The two-day event will be held on Thursday, October 16 and Friday, October 17 at SEF Arena, Boulevard City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Bollywood superstars will attend a session that will take place on the last day, that is, October 17. The development was confirmed by Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi government official and chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), a government department in Saudi Arabia that regulates the entertainment industry of the country. The GEA is also one of the prominent organizations that has backed Joy Forum 2025.

Turki Alalshikh tweeted, “Cinema Stars in One Place...Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan come together as speakers in a dialogue session at Joy Forum 2025 on October 17.”

Earlier, a government website of Saudi Arabia had confirmed the presence of only Aamir Khan. This was on October 7, while Turki Alalshikh confirmed the presence of all three Khans on the night of October 10.

As per the official website of Joy Forum, “Under the patronage of H.E. Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, JOY Forum 2025 convenes the world’s most influential leaders across entertainment, technology, media, and policy. Over two high-impact days in Riyadh, the Forum catalyzes strategic partnerships, unveils forward-looking ideas, and sets the agenda for the next era of global entertainment.”

This is the second time that Shah Rukh Khan will make his presence felt at Joy Forum. He had attended the 2019 session where his selfie with Jackie Chan and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme had gone viral.

Coming back to the 2025 edition, the other prominent personalities at Joy Forum 2025 are YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, UFC president Dana White, British broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones etc.

