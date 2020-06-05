Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.06.2020 | 9:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no comments, niece alleges his family is threatening her to withdraw sexual harassment case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a complaint against his younger brother alleging sexual harassment. The complaint was filed at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in Delhi. At the age of 13, she started to understand what was happening to her when she was nine years old. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not given any public statement, he has allegedly reached out to his niece.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no comments, niece alleges his family is threatening her to withdraw sexual harassment case

A tabloid stated that she left for Budhana, UP where her in-laws reside but she is worried about her family's safety. She said that even after her marriage, the Siddiqui family continued to harass her and her in-laws.

After she filed FIR against her uncle, Nawazuddin Siddiqui called her to check on her. She said that he had never done that before and the family had completely abandoned her after her marriage. He said to her that he is there for her and that he had no idea about what had happened to her. She also alleged that the family is filing cases after cases against her and even threatening her in-laws in Budhana.

His niece further claimed that someone told her to take back the case otherwise she will be in trouble. She said she is worried about her family.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece reveals horrifying details of how the actor’s brother sexually harassed her for years

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

With an earning of 48.5 million dollars,…

Vidya Balan reacts to the early release of…

"Use of the toilet has become the need of…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece reveals…

Abhay Deol takes a dig at celebs supporting…

Salman Khan to recite a poem in Satish…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification