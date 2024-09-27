Salman Khan's upcoming action film, Sikandar, under the direction of AR Murugadoss, was one of the projects affected by the inclement weather.

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar shoot suffers amid Mumbai’s torrential rains; all-night action shoot called off on Wednesday, filming to resume today: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, the film crew had been diligently working at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon since the end of August, preparing for an elaborate action sequence. However, the heavy rainfall forced a change of plans. The lighting setup required for the scene posed a significant risk of electrical short circuits, prompting the production team to prioritize safety and temporarily halt the shoot.

Salman Khan arrived at the set at 5 pm, prepared for an overnight shoot. A source close to the production revealed, "The shoot was to start at 7 pm, and the crew was on the set by 3 pm. But given the incessant rains, the direction team decided to call off the shoot for the day. The IMD had issued a red alert by then, and there was no way the team could have pulled off a night shoot in that weather."

Despite the setback, the production team remains optimistic about resuming filming on Friday, weather permitting. The source assured, "The two-day delay is not expected to affect the project’s overall schedule." Sikandar, which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj, is being crafted as an action-packed film and is slated for an Eid 2025 release.

