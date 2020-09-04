Navina Bole, who was last seen in Ishqbaaz and plays the role of a psychiatrist in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to her social media to announce the tragic news of her father’s demise. The actress penned an emotional note to share how much she loves him and how her daughter will never forget her nanu. 2020 has been particularly very difficult for all of us and things just seem to go downhill with every passing day.

Sharing a picture of him, Navina Bole wrote, “Cant think of any words that do justice to the whirlpool of emotions within me at this time. Just hope and pray that you are in a happier , more peaceful place now, where no fear, no pain can touch you. I know you will always be smiling down at us from the heavens above. I regret not having spent enough time with you and giving you the love and attention that you needed always. But know wherever you are I miss you with every bit of my heart and Kimmu will never forget her Nanu!! Love you so much Papa. .To eternity and beyond . . ❤❤❤ @virendra_bole”.

Take a look at her post.

Her colleagues from the industry also sent across their condolences and prayers.

