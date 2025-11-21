Actress Nargis Fakhri recently set social media abuzz after unveiling an ultra-luxurious birthday present: a stunning Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. Fakhri shared a series of breathtaking photos showcasing the deep blue, high-end vehicle, which was dramatically adorned with a massive red velvet bow. The glamorous desert photoshoot, complete with a sunset backdrop, highlighted the vehicle's opulence.

Nargis Fakhri flaunts multi-crores Rolls-Royce Cullinan, drops hint at Tony Beig’s grand gesture

The vehicle, identified as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, is one of the world's most prestigious SUVs. The base price for the luxury SUV in India starts at around Rs 10.50 crores (Ex-Showroom). However, with the extensive customization options Rolls-Royce owners typically choose, the On-Road Price for a model like the Cullinan can easily range from Rs 12 crores to over Rs 14 crores, depending on the city and bespoke features.

The actress’s caption playfully hinted at the generous giver, fueling further discussion about her personal life: "I’m now wondering what my #2026 birthday gift will be @tb Happy Birthday to Me ! #latepost #RR #RollsRoyce" She also tagged Tony Beig, the US-based businessman and entrepreneur to whom Fakhri has reportedly been married in a private ceremony earlier this year.

The use of the hashtag #latepost confirms that while the photos were recently shared, the grand celebration and the acquisition of the magnificent Cullinan may have taken place some time ago.

Nargis Fakhri, known for her roles in films like Rockstar, continues to make headlines, whether for her lavish lifestyle or her widely reported—yet unconfirmed—marriage to Tony Beig. On the other hand, Nargis is also seen in today's release, Mastiii 4.

