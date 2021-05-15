Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.05.2021 | 1:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Naga Chaitanya remains tight-lipped about making Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s star-son Naga Chaitanya, who has already made a name for himself as a leading man in Telugu cinema, is all set for a Bollywood debut.

Naga Chaitanya remains tight-lipped about making Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Informed sources say Naga has signed up for a pivotal role in the Aamir Khan project Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump. Cynics may argue that with Aamir playing the title role what possibly could Naga play in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Banish the skepticism. Apparently, Naga has a well-etched key character to play. “Otherwise why would Naga agree to make time for a Hindi film when he is so busy down South? In fact, he has been shooting for a film even now during lockdown. Like his father Nagarjuna, and his wife Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya has no craving for Bollywood. The only reason Naga agreed to do a Hindi film at this point of his career was that he liked the role,” the source revealed.

When spoken to Naga Chaitanya, he didn’t deny the development but chose not comment on it. Says Naga, “It’s better any kind of news regarding the project comes from the production house directly.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan hires War stunt director for action scenes; Naga Chaitanya to join Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha 

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan gets second dose of COVID-19…

Radhe Overseas Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan…

Overseas Box Office Radhe - Your Most Wanted…

Salman Khan's Radhe creates history; breaks…

Overseas Box Office Day 1: Radhe collects…

Overseas Box Office: Salman Khan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification