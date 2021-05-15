Bollywood Hungama

Anupam Kher’s Project Heal India donates oxygen concentrators & BiPAP machines to BMC amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is extended from the entire world to our nation. Mumbai too is facing this crisis with good Samaritans helping in any way they can and NGOs trying their best to get medical aid for people who need it. Anupam Kher Foundation in collaboration with Dr. Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India), recently started an initiative called “Project Heal India”.

Anupam Kher's Project Heal India donates oxygen concentrators & BiPAP machines to BMC amid COVID-19 crisis

Today, Project Heal India made a generous donation of 5 BiPAP machines and 5 Oxygen Concentrators to BMC for their brave Corona Warriors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Through the project, the organization aims to provide critical life saving equipment and other life supporting devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India. The agenda of the organization is to ensure that help is provided wherever needed and with prompt action. Project Heal India has initiated various donations to different medical institutions of the country under its first leg of operations and aims at reaching out to more institutions for further support.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher's Project Heal India to conduct relief activities for the COVID-19 crisis in India

