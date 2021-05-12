Actors Aamir Khan recently returned to Mumbai after his Ladakh recee for Laal Singh Chadha. He and his four-member team had visited the place to scout and finalise locations. War action director Parvez Shaikh has joined the team in order to shoot elaborate battlefield sequences for the film.

According to a daily, Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan will head to Ladakh for a month-long schedule once the situation in the country stabilises and will live in a bio-bubble with the cast and crew at The Grand Dragon hotel. Both of them have envisioned a grand war sequence and The Kargil War plays a crucial role. If their plan works, they might even hire locals for the sequence.

South actor Naga Chaitanya will join Aamir Khan in Ladakh schedule. He reportedly essays the role of character based on Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba from Forrest Gump, a friend that Aamir Khan will make during his time in the military. In the Hollywood film, Benjamin Buford Blue dies in the Vietnam War.

After the Ladakh schedule, Aamir Khan will return to Mumbai to shoot a cameo sequence with Salman Khan.

The film is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' classic film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is set for Christmas 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan to shoot for actions scenes of Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh and Kargil areas

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.