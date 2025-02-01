Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, it marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam and it will premiere on Netflix soon.

There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration and unforgettable experience of falling in love for the first time. Netflix is excited to announce Nadaaniyan, a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At the heart of this Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer is Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

Making her directorial debut, Shauna Gautam, who was also the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, leads Nadaaniyan, which marks the much-anticipated acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film brings together Ibrahim along with Khushi in a thrilling new on-screen pairing. Talking about the film, producers of Dharmatic Entertainment shared, “Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we’re celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It’s a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can’t wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with this one.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, added, “Nadaaniyan captures the innocence and irreverence of young love. From Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, this film takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this heartwarming tale explores the trials and tribulations of first love, brought to life through the fresh vision of debutante director Shauna Gautam. We’re thrilled to expand our roster of romantic comedies and offer viewers a glimpse into the world of young adults— one story at a time.”

Prepare to swoon, smile and feel the giddy excitement of young love with this entertainr streaming on Netflix soon.

