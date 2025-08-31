Once a buzzing hub for film shoots and sound recording, the iconic Mahalaxmi landmark will soon give way to swanky sea-facing apartments.

Mumbai’s Famous Studios to be demolished for a 69-Storey luxury tower marking the end of an era

Another slice of Mumbai’s cinematic legacy is set to disappear. Famous Studios, the 79-year-old film hub in Mahalaxmi that once echoed with lights, cameras, and action, will soon be razed to make room for a glitzy residential skyscraper.

The studio, founded in 1943 by J. B. Roongta, has been a part of Bollywood’s history for nearly eight decades, offering state-of-the-art facilities for shooting, sound recording, and post-production. From iconic films to ad shoots, countless projects passed through its gates, making it a landmark in the city’s creative ecosystem. But the curtains are finally coming down.

Reports suggest that the landowners themselves will be sealing the deal and currently quite keen on partnering with K Raheja Corp Real Estate. It has been learnt that they have finalized plans to redevelop the 70,000 sq ft plot into a high-rise residential tower. According to layouts submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the new project will rise 69 floors above Mahalaxmi, with apartments starting from the ninth floor. Designed as plush 3- and 4-BHK homes, each residence will offer sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The commercial component of the project will be minimal, with the majority of the 4.3 lakh sq ft of built-up area reserved for luxury homes. A mixed-use tag aside, the emphasis is clear—Mahalaxmi’s evolving skyline is leaning heavily toward upscale living.

Interestingly, the redevelopment plan also takes into account connectivity with the Mumbai Metro. The upcoming tower is expected to fall within 500 metres of the Science Museum Metro Station, and feasibility studies are already exploring a direct vestibule link between the two.

If this deal is sealed, for K Raheja Corp, this will mark their third major residential project in Mahalaxmi after Vivarea and Modern Vivarea, further solidifying the area’s transformation into a high-end residential hotspot.

The demolition of Famous Studios is expected to begin by the end of the year, likely before Christmas The move comes on the heels of similar redevelopments, including Goregaon’s Filmistan Studio, which is also being replaced by luxury towers. With nearly 80 years of cinematic legacy behind it, the studio will now soon be confined to memories and archives as it gears up to join the long list of Mumbai’s iconic film addresses lost to the city’s ever-rising skyline.

