BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Janhvi Kapoor in talks to lead Sridevi’s Chaalbaaz remake

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Janhvi Kapoor is presently in the news for her performance in Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress has also created waves with the teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari co-starring Varun Dhawan. And now, Bollywood Hungama has got another exciting update on Janhvi Kapoor.

If our sources are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to step into the shoes of her mother. A reliable insider informs us that a leading producer has offered the official remake of Chaalbaaz to Janhvi Kapoor. "For Janhvi, Chaalbaaz is a lot more than just a film. It's an emotion. She has jumped onto the chance of playing the lead role in Chaalbaaz, but is treading this with utmost caution," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informed us that Janhvi doesn't want to just cash in on her mother's legacy. "She is taking opinions from people around for the Chaalbaaz remake. She is excited, but is also wary of all the comparisons. She is expected to take a call on the Chaalbaaz remake by the end of September," the source told us further.

The details on the producers and directors have been kept under wraps for now, but we are surely excited to see Janhvi in the world of Chaalbaaz, much like her mother.

