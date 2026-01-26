In a major development for Bollywood, producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Anurag Singh have officially joined hands for an exclusive joint venture aimed at developing multiple large-scale films. The announcement comes close on the heels of the massive success of Border 2, which has not only struck a chord with audiences but also emerged as one of the biggest box office drivers of early 2026.

Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Singh announce exclusive joint venture after the blockbuster box office response for Border 2

The association between Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Singh is being envisioned as a long-term creative partnership. Under the joint venture, Anurag Singh will helm the upcoming projects, while the films will be produced under the banner of T-Series Films, continuing the collaborative framework that proved successful with Border 2. Industry sources suggest that the focus will remain on scale-driven, emotionally rooted cinema designed for theatrical impact.

Border 2, which released on January 23 in the Republic Day week, arrived at a time when patriotic fervour traditionally runs high across the country. Timed around India’s Republic Day on January 26, the film benefited from strong word-of-mouth and audience connect with the franchise, translating into impressive box office numbers. Its performance has been widely credited with giving the Hindi film industry a powerful start to 2026, setting an optimistic tone for the year ahead.

BHUSHAN KUMAR - ANURAG SINGH JOIN HANDS – WILL MAKE MULTIPLE FILMS... Producer #BhushanKumar and director #AnuragSingh, who recently collaborated on #Border2, have entered into an exclusive joint venture to develop and deliver a slate of large-scale films. The association is… pic.twitter.com/HixHV31OeM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2026



Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 expanded the legacy of the 1997 classic into a multi-front war drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The film, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles, showcased coordinated operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, combining spectacle with emotion — a balance that resonated strongly with audiences.

The success of Border 2 appears to have reinforced mutual confidence between producer and director, paving the way for this larger collaboration. For Bhushan Kumar, the joint venture aligns with T-Series’ strategy of backing director-driven, event-scale films, while for Anurag Singh, it offers the creative stability to explore ambitious narratives with consistent backing.

With this new alliance, the industry now looks forward to a slate of films that promise scale, substance and strong theatrical appeal.

Also Read: A quiet confidence: Ahan Shetty holds his ground in the high-decibel world of Border 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.