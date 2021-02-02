Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 02.02.2021 | 9:48 AM IST

Mumbai Court issues summons to Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mumbai Court, on February 1, issued summons to Kangana Ranaut after the city police informed it as an offence of defamation, in a case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Mumbai Court issues summons to Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar defamation case

In December 2020, an Andheri magistrate directed the Juhu Police to hold an inquiry into the complaint filed by Akhtar in the court in November, last year. On Monday, February 1, the police submitted their report citing the offences of the allegation made by the complainant need further investigation.

Following the report, Magistrate RR Khan issued summons to Kangana Ranaut. The matter will be heard in court on March 1.

Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut following an interview given by her to the news channel Republic TV. According to reports, Ranaut's statements hurt Akhtar's reputation. The veteran lyricist claimed that his name has been unnecessarily dragged in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to play Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in political period drama

