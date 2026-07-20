Kunal Kohli, who made a mark with films like Hum Tum (2004) and Fanaa (2006), has now taken a leap, graduating to making international films. In June, he wrapped up the shoot of a British English feature film, All About Her. It stars Hollywood actor Nick Sagar, best known for his role in The Princess Switch film franchise. The female lead is played by British actress Amelia Gething, who caught attention with her performances in Emily and The Spanish Princess.

BREAKING: Kunal Kohli follows Shekhar Kapur’s footsteps; makes international debut with haunting English film All About Her

Kunal Kohli opened up about All About Her in an interview with Bombay Times last month. He said, “Directing an English film and working with a full British and international crew is a whole new chapter in my life. Shekhar Kapur has always been my inspiration, and I am hoping this starts a trend of more Indian filmmakers working globally. Though English is not my first language, the experience of directing a film in English has been incredibly rewarding.”

He also said, “Shooting a film in the UK with British actors and crew gave me a great deal of creative freedom. Direct interaction with the actors helped bring the characters to life on screen exactly as I had envisioned, in complete sync with Amelia and Nick. Although I was new to their industry, the actors placed their trust in me and together we created an incredible cinematic journey that we are excited to share with audiences across the world.”

All About Her is produced by Sheetal Parab. An intriguing first-look teaser poster was dropped on June 5 and the caption with the picture read, ‘A haunting psychological drama where love, guilt and identity blur into one dangerous truth’. According to a Bombay Times report, the makers plan to premiere the film at various film festivals before its release.

About Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli began as a film critic in the 90s and then hosted the TV show 'Chalo Cinema'. After making several music videos, he debuted as a feature film director with Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. However, it was his second film, Hum Tum (2004), which made him a director to watch out for. The Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer was loved for its performances, music and fresh treatment, which resonated big time with the emerging multiplex audience.

Kunal’s next directorial, Fanaa (2006), starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, emerged as a major box-office success. He later directed Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008) and Teri Meri Kahaani (2012), while also producing Break Ke Baad (2010). In 2018, he ventured into Telugu cinema with Next Enti, starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The same year, 2018, he turned actor with his production, Phir Se, co-starring Jennifer Winget and Sumona Chakravarti. It was one of the first Indian films to release directly on Netflix.

In the post-pandemic era, Kunal Kohli directed Lahore Confidential (2021) and Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (2025), both of which had a direct release on OTT.

Also Read: Kunal Kohli says “biggest directors” expected Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to slow down after Monday

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