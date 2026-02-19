Filmmaker Navjot Gulati has alleged that his long-delayed film Pooja Meri Jaan remains unreleased due to ongoing pricing disagreements, revealing that his father’s last wish was to see the film before he passed away in 2024.

Navjot Gulati SLAMS Maddock Films over delay of Pooja Meri Jaan release: “They don’t care about the small films”

In an interview with Variety India, Gulati said his father repeatedly asked about the film’s release during the final months of his life. “He kept asking me ‘Kab aayegi teri Pooja’ and I kept telling him soon. But it was not to be,” Gulati shared, adding that his father died waiting for the film to see the light of day.

The director further claimed that the film’s co-producer, Amar Kaushik, has not responded to his calls or messages since October 2025. “I'm tired of calling and texting and yet not hearing back. The only reason I'm telling this to the world is because they refuse to have any sort of accountability,” he said.

According to Gulati, Pooja Meri Jaan has faced multiple postponements — first slated for 2024, then pushed to 2025, and now still awaiting release in February 2026. He stated that while a streaming platform has shown interest in acquiring the film, negotiations over pricing have continued for nine months without resolution, calling it an “unending cycle.”

The film was originally commissioned as an OTT release and was set to stream on JioCinema. However, after the platform merged with Disney+ Hotstar, the producers were reportedly informed that they could explore selling the film to other platforms.

Gulati alleged that the production house, Maddock Films, is holding out for a higher price. While he said he understands the commercial considerations, he questioned why alternative release strategies are not being considered. Referring to Luv Films’ recent release Vadh 2, which was originally commissioned for OTT but later released theatrically, Gulati asked why a similar approach could not be adopted for his film.

“They will never sell it unless they don't get the price they're looking for. The reality is, they are so consumed by big movies now that they don't care about the small films they have made,” he said.

Expressing his fears, Gulati added that he does not want Pooja Meri Jaan to meet the fate of Shoebite, directed by Shoojit Sircar, which remains unreleased despite years of discussion.

In a social media note shared in January last year, Gulati wrote about losing his father in November and described the lingering regret that he could not show him what he called his “life’s best work.” The post, tagged with actors Mrunal Thakur and Vikram Singh Chauhan, expressed hope that the film would eventually release.

As of now, the makers of Pooja Meri Jaan have not publicly responded to Gulati’s latest remarks.

