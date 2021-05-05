Bollywood Hungama

Mouni Roy donates and lends her support amid Covid-19

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Mouni Roy has again gone ahead and helped her fellow countrymen in her own little way. The actress has donated in her own capacity to covid.giveindia.org.

Mouni Roy donates and lends her support amid Covid-19

Mouni took to social media to share this message to all her fans and followers. She said, “In today’s tough times, we need to stand strong with each other. I have tried to do a little bit in my own way by joining hands with covid.giveindia.org. They try and raise funds for people who can’t afford proper treatment and are suffering from Covid-19. I hope all of you go ahead and donate however much you can and help these people in need. Take care of yourselves. Stay indoors. Stay safe.”

Mouni requested her fans and followers to spread the message and create awareness among people. "These are uncertain times, and we have to stand by each other and help them out.. I have tried to do my bit by contributing and partnering with covid.giveindia.org. I request you all to also go ahead and donate as much as possible for the people in need.. donation link in bio.," she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

