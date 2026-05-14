Recent interactions between Bhuvan Bam and Rajpal Yadav have sparked speculation around a possible collaboration.

Popular comedian and content creator Bhuvan Bam has sparked fresh buzz around the second season of his hit series Dhindora, with speculation growing about actor Rajpal Yadav possibly joining the cast.

Rajpal Yadav to be a part of content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora Season 2?

Recent interactions between Bhuvan Bam and Rajpal Yadav have sparked speculation around a possible collaboration for the much-awaited second season of Dhindora.

A recent picture of Bam with Rajpal Yadav is fuelling conversations about the cast of his next long-format project. Sources suggest it could be Dhindora 2 which is currently in production and is expected to be mounted on a larger scale than the first season.

The first season of Dhindora went on to become one of India’s most successful creator-led digital shows.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actors yet, fans are already excited at the possibility of seeing Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing blend with Bhuvan Bam’s signature humour. The actor has been a part of several popular comedy films over the years, making him an interesting addition if the collaboration indeed happens.

For now, the makers are keeping things tightly under wraps. But if these conversations materialise, Dhindora 2 could easily become one of the country's most anticipated digital projects.

Also Read: Nikkhil Advani praises the dedication of Bhuvan Bam; compares him to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.