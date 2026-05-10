On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2026, Isha Koppikar shared a message about parenting, independence and responsibility through a video posted on social media. Speaking about her daughter Rianna, the actor reflected on the importance of raising children to become self-reliant individuals rather than depending on others for emotional or personal security.

Mother’s Day 2026: Isha Koppikar says she wants daughter Rianna to achieve her dreams independently

In the video, Isha revealed that a conversation with her daughter prompted her to think more deeply about modern parenting. According to the actor, Rianna asked her what she wished for her, to which she responded that she wanted her daughter to achieve her dreams independently and become a strong individual.

Speaking further, Isha questioned whether parents sometimes send mixed messages to children by encouraging independence while also raising them with the idea that someone else will eventually “take care” of them. She added that this mindset applies equally to both boys and girls.

The actor also spoke about how she views independence beyond financial stability. According to Isha, true independence comes when individuals are emotionally mature, capable of making their own decisions and taking responsibility for their lives before entering a marriage or long-term partnership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

She further said that marriage should happen out of companionship and mutual respect rather than dependency or security. Extending the conversation beyond daughters, Isha noted that sons too should be raised with a sense of responsibility and emotional awareness.

Over the years, Isha Koppikar has often spoken openly about social and personal subjects on public platforms. Her Mother’s Day message this year focused less on celebration and more on conversations around parenting values and emotional independence.

Also Read: Isha Koppikar recalls ‘real cop’ confusion as Kyaa Kool Hai Hum completes 21 years

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