BREAKING: In a rare move, team Vvan launches comic book The Legend Of Vvan ahead of film release; Sidharth Malhotra raises laughs, “Most of the boys are very upset that I am in front covering Tamannaah Bhatia!”

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ekta Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, Deepak Mishra and others attended Mumbai Comic Con 2026 on Saturday, May 9, as part of the promotions for their film, Vvan: Force Of The Forest. While it is common for films to be adapted from comic books, in a rare move, the makers launched a comic book, The Legend Of Vvan, after developing the film’s world. The comic was unveiled at the event.

BREAKING: In a rare move, team Vvan launches comic book The Legend Of Vvan ahead of film release; Sidharth Malhotra raises laughs, “Most of the boys are very upset that I am in front covering Tamannaah Bhatia!”

Thousands of people were present at the pop-culture fan convention for the session of Vvan and it got a rocking response. In fact, the session got delayed by nearly an hour and yet, many waited to catch a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Both got a roaring response as soon as they came on stage. Tamannaah of course got maximum hoots and claps.

Sidharth Malhotra raised laughs as he touched upon the cover of the comic featuring him riding a bike and Tamannaah Bhatia riding pillion. Sidharth said, “Vvan as a team is super super excited. This is just a small teaser into the world of Vvan. Most of the boys are very upset that I am in front covering Tamannaah!”

Ektaa R Kapoor added, “There are a lot of Easter eggs in the film. This is not a folklore. It'll give birth to many conspiracy theories. It’s the genesis of a whole new world. I am sure there is going to be a lot of fan fiction after the movie.”

Also present at the event were Alok Sharma and Saumin Patel, who created the comic book.

Vvan: Force Of The Forest releases in cinemas on August 28.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Vvan locks August 28, 2026 release date

More Pages: Vvan Box Office Collection

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