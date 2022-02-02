comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2022 | 4:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

JJ Abrams to bring a limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s Billy Summers

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, under his Bad Robot production, is reportedly in early negotiations to develop a limited series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel "Billy Summers."

According to Deadline, JJ Abrams will team up with Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, who are set to provide the screenplay, with Ed Zwick directing. The feature project, which is said to be a limited series of 6 to 10 episodes, will soon be shopped to streamers and high-end cable networks.

Billy Summers will be Bad Robot’s latest series adaptation with Stephen King, following Lisey’s Story, Castle Rock and 11.22.63.

The crime novel follows the story of a former Marine sniper and soon-retiring hitman, Billy Summers, who takes on one last highly lucrative job and pretends to be an aspiring writer to embed himself in a quiet town and hunt his target another hitman, Joel Allen. Soon Billy, who only takes jobs killing “bad” men, grows increasingly skeptical of the mobsters who hired him.

Further details regarding the adaptation have not been released as yet.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves receives backlash from Chinese nationalists over Tibet benefit concert

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Park Bo Gum passes practical test of…

Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari shoot an ad…

SCOOP: Rakul Preet Singh to star in upcoming…

Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in Netflix spy…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt starrer…

Ajith vs Alia Bhatt: The FIRST big CLASH of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification