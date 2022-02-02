Filmmaker JJ Abrams, under his Bad Robot production, is reportedly in early negotiations to develop a limited series based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel "Billy Summers."

According to Deadline, JJ Abrams will team up with Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, who are set to provide the screenplay, with Ed Zwick directing. The feature project, which is said to be a limited series of 6 to 10 episodes, will soon be shopped to streamers and high-end cable networks.

Billy Summers will be Bad Robot’s latest series adaptation with Stephen King, following Lisey’s Story, Castle Rock and 11.22.63.

The crime novel follows the story of a former Marine sniper and soon-retiring hitman, Billy Summers, who takes on one last highly lucrative job and pretends to be an aspiring writer to embed himself in a quiet town and hunt his target another hitman, Joel Allen. Soon Billy, who only takes jobs killing “bad” men, grows increasingly skeptical of the mobsters who hired him.

Further details regarding the adaptation have not been released as yet.

