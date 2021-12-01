Netflix megahit series Money Heist will come to a close with season 5. The final season airs on December 3, 2021. Netflix was planning on working on a Korean adaptation of the same series and the cast was announced in March 2021. But, one casting was remaining of Berlin. Now, the makers have signed Squid Game star Park Hae Soo to play Berlin in the Korean remake of Money Heist.

Following the breakout series Squid Game and currently airing Chimera, Park Hae Soo was already on board for the series. Now, the official announcement was made on November 30, 2021.

Squid Game's Park Hae-soo will play Berlin in the upcoming Korean version of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist! pic.twitter.com/ntQPPIOaOt — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

Netflix had earlier announced the casting of the Korean adaptation of its beloved Spanish Original Series La Casa De Papel. The Korean Original Series will feature an exciting cast from Korea’s top talents including Yoo Ji Tae who takes the role of Álvaro Morte's Professor. He is known for his performances in When My Love Blooms, The Swindlers, Money, Svaha: The Sixth Finger, and Kim Yunjin (Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Lost, Mistresses) as Seon Woo Jin, an inspector at Task Force Team, who is set for the role of Itziar Ituño's Raquel.

The other gang members include Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, Kim Ji Hun as Denver, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki, Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo. The hostages will be played by Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin) who will reportedly play Korean counterpart of Arturo and Lee Joo-been (Youn Misun) who takes over the role of Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm.

Money Heist's Korean version is written by Ryu Yong Jae, Kim Hwan Chae, and Choe Sung Jun and directed by Kim Hong-sun. The Korean adaptation of La Casa De Papel is set on the Korean peninsula, and the shows’ creators will breathe new life into the familiar storyline and bring the material afresh to global audiences with 12 episodes.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

