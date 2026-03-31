Malaika Arora has leased out her apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West, with the total rental value amounting to Rs. 1.17 crore over a period of three years, as per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The transaction was officially registered in March 2026.

Malaika Arora leases out Bandra apartment for Rs. 1.17 crore over 3 years; monthly rent starts at Rs. 3.10 lakh

According to the documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, the apartment located in the Vida building has been rented out with a starting monthly rent of Rs. 3.10 lakh. The lease agreement spans 36 months, with a 5% escalation clause applied annually. This brings the rent to approximately Rs. 3.25 lakh in the second year, followed by a further increase in the final year, culminating in a total rental value of Rs. 1.17 crore across the tenure.

The deal also includes a security deposit of Rs. 20 lakh, along with a stamp duty payment of Rs. 30,819 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000. While Bandra West continues to be one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential hubs—thanks to its premium housing, strong connectivity, and vibrant social scene—the focus remains on Malaika Arora’s steady presence both on and off screen.

Over the years, Malaika has carved a unique space for herself in the entertainment industry, transitioning seamlessly from iconic dance performances to becoming a prominent television personality as a reality show judge, and entrepreneur. She first gained widespread recognition with her performance in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from Dil Se.., which remains one of the most celebrated tracks in Hindi cinema.

She further cemented her popularity with hit dance numbers like ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, earning acclaim for her confidence, screen presence, and distinctive style. Beyond films, Malaika has been a familiar face on reality television, serving as a judge on multiple dance and talent-based shows.

In recent years, she has also emerged as a strong voice in the fitness and wellness space, often sharing insights into her disciplined lifestyle and inspiring a large following. Her entrepreneurial ventures and fashion-forward appearances continue to keep her in the spotlight.

Despite changes in her personal life, including her separation from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora has maintained a strong individual identity, balancing her professional commitments with her role as a mother.

With her latest real estate move, the actor once again underscores her presence not just in entertainment, but also in the lifestyle and investment space.

Also Read: Malaika Arora on link-up rumours: “Arhaan and me have a good laugh about it”

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