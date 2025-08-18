Both parties, the management and the promoter have issued separate statements addressing the concerns raised by FWICE.

Rapper Badshah and his management team have issued official statements clarifying concerns raised by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) regarding the Dallas leg of his Unfinished USA Tour 2025. FWICE had sought clarification following allegations of sponsorship by a Pakistani-owned company, amid heightened sensitivities over cross-border collaborations.

Badshah and management clarify controversy over Dallas concert: “Tour fully transparent, no foreign backing”

In a statement, Badshah’s team emphasized, “The Unfinished USA Tour 2025 is being conducted through a U.S.-based event agency operating under fully transparent contractual terms. The tour is exclusively managed by Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment, who acts as the sole promoter and point of contact, handling all operational aspects including venue bookings, sponsorships, accommodations, and logistics.”

The statement further highlighted Badshah’s limited involvement in financial matters, noting, “The artist is not privy to nor involved in any financial arrangements beyond those explicitly outlined in his performance contract. In a commitment to transparency, Badshah’s legal counsel has provided comprehensive clarification to FWICE on 16th August 2025, reaffirming his professional integrity and allowing him to dedicate his full attention to his artistic endeavours.”

Intense Entertainment, the tour promoter, also addressed the issue, confirming the Dallas venue was secured under their company’s name. The statement reads, “To ensure seamless execution, we have enlisted the support of 3Sixty Shows—a U.S.-based event management firm owned and led by President and CEO Chloe Jones—to assist with marketing and on-ground logistics. All venue bookings, hotel reservations, flight arrangements, and ancillary logistics for the tour have been coordinated directly through Intense Entertainment, in strict compliance with local regulations and industry best practices.”

The promoter added, “3Sixty Shows brings extensive experience in producing high-profile Indian entertainment events in the United States, including the recent Hrithik Roshan tour, and is currently managing upcoming concerts such as Aghori Muzik, Purva Mantri and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. We remain fully committed to transparency and cooperation with FWICE to address any concerns and ensure the integrity of our events.”

The statements collectively underscore Badshah’s commitment to maintaining ethical and transparent practices for his international tour, while reaffirming that the Dallas concert is fully managed by U.S.-based entities, dispelling allegations of foreign sponsorship.

