A new controversy is stirring in the Indian film industry as Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3, a Marathi-language film, was reportedly pulled from several theatres across Maharashtra just a week after its release. Ameya Khopkar, President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) film wing, has strongly condemned multiplex chains for allegedly replacing the film to make way for the Hindi-language romantic drama Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar accuses multiplexes of sidelining Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3 for Saiyaara: “I am quiet now because…”

Accusations of Unfair Screen Allotment

Speaking to the press, Khopkar alleged that despite the film’s July 18 release and a “great response from the audience,” it was quickly dropped from key screens across the state to accommodate Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

“Our film Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3 was screened in Maharashtra on July 18. On the same day, a Hindi film named Saiyaara was also released,” Khopkar said. “Even in the heart of Mumbai, there is no place for Marathi films. Multiplexes like Plaza Cinema in Dadar gave all four shows to Saiyaara, completely removing our film.”

Political Fallout and Rising Tensions

Khopkar, while refraining from immediate protest, issued a stern warning for the future. “I am quiet now because I don’t want to protest for my films. But next time, if any Marathi film faces such treatment, I will break the glasses of multiplexes,” he warned.

His comments have triggered swift political reactions. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took to social media to express solidarity, stating: “To accommodate Saiyaara, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3 has been sidelined. This has become routine. The fight for Marathi must intensify.”

In response, members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s cinema wing staged a protest outside a PVR multiplex in Bandra, demanding better enforcement of Maharashtra’s mandatory screen quota for regional cinema.

Also Read: Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has a SOLID second Friday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.