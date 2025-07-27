According to sources, Umesh Bisht is expected to direct the much-awaited comic sequel but an official announcement is awaited.

If the buzz in the industry is anything to go by, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is officially in the pipeline, nearly two decades after the cult satirical comedy first hit theatres in 2006. The original film—starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Navin Nischol, Pravin Dabbas, Tara Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, and Vinay Pathak—earned widespread acclaim for its quirky yet grounded portrayal of middle-class Delhi and its battle against corruption and real estate scams.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the works; Huma Qureshi to join cast: Report

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the sequel is now in active development, with Umesh Bisht and his team at the helm of scripting and casting. A source close to the project confirmed, “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 script is locked and presently in the casting stage. The team is aiming to start by November this year for a 2026 release. Much like the first part, this one too is an outright comic entertainer.”

The biggest update so far is the addition of actress Huma Qureshi to the ensemble. The source further revealed, “Huma has come on board as one of the main characters of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. She heard the script and loved what is on paper. The film will most likely be produced by T-Series, and the modalities are being worked out at the moment.”

Interestingly, Huma Qureshi has been expanding her creative reach. Alongside acting, she has launched a production house with her brother and fellow actor, Saqib Saleem. “Huma has also started her own production house with her brother and the first film, Baby Do Die Do is scheduled to release soon,” the source added.

While the return of original cast members like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani is yet to be officially confirmed, anticipation is running high among fans who made the first film a sleeper hit.

In the meantime, Huma is also juggling a packed slate with the Yash-starrer Toxic, OTT projects, and now, her debut venture as a producer. Fans of the film are quite excited about this news where Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 with its witty tone and timeless relevance is all set to revive the laughter and layered satire that made the first film a classic.

Also Read: Boman Irani on initially refusing his iconic role in Khosla Ka Ghosla: “I thought, ‘This isn’t for me'”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.