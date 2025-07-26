The Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. starrer War 2 is the most anticipated film in Indian Cinema, and the makers created a storm with the trailer launch just a day ago. There has been tremendous chatter about the visuals and the scale of this YRF Spy Universe Saga, as the makers have crafted six unique action sequences to take the audience on a ride during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. There is a chatter all across of War 2 matching the global standards of filmmaking.

WAR 2 is India’s most EXPENSIVE spy thriller at Rs. 400 crores; NTR Jr. paid Rs. 70 cr. while Hrithik walks away with Rs. 50 crores plus profits!