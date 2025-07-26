The Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. starrer War 2 is the most anticipated film in Indian Cinema, and the makers created a storm with the trailer launch just a day ago. There has been tremendous chatter about the visuals and the scale of this YRF Spy Universe Saga, as the makers have crafted six unique action sequences to take the audience on a ride during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. There is a chatter all across of War 2 matching the global standards of filmmaking.
WAR 2 is India’s most EXPENSIVE spy thriller at Rs. 400 crores; NTR Jr. paid Rs. 70 cr. while Hrithik walks away with Rs. 50 crores plus profits!
And now we have found the reason for this. A trade source confirms that War 2 is the most expensive and most ambitious film of the YRF Spy Universe. “War 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 400 crores, surpassing the budget of Tiger 3 (Rs. 350 crores), and Pathaan (Rs. 325 crores). This does not include the marketing budget kept aside for print and publicity,” the source told Bollywood Hungama discretely.
We hear that NTR Jr. has drawn a pay cheque of Rs. 70 crores for War 2, whereas Hrithik Roshan has got an upfront fee of Rs. 50 crore, with an additional clause of a back-end deal for profit sharing. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has got Rs. 15 crores, whereas Anil Kapoor is drawing Rs. 10 crores for War 2. The acting fees alone have resulted in Rs. 150 crores, with Ayan Mukerji getting a hefty cheque of Rs. 30 crores. “The remaining Rs. 220 crores have been invested in mounting the film at an unimaginable scale. The visuals of War 2 will take the audience on an unforgettable ride,” the trade source told Bollywood Hungama.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is all set to release on August 14, 2025. The film continues the YRF Spy Universe that started in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger.
