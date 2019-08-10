Mission Mangal certified U, while Batla House gets UA certification 

The CBFC (Central Board of FIlm Certification) has passed the film Mission Mangal with a U certificate, while Batla House received a UA certificate. Mission Mangal will have a run time of 133 mins and Batla House has a running time of 146.07 minutes.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and jointly produced by the Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari.

On August 9, the High Court had refused to grant a stay on the release of Mission Mangal, sought by US-based Indian filmmaker Radha Bharadwaj. She alleged copyright infringement and violation of confidentiality against the makers of Mission Mangal. She had filed the case against Ellipsis (Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg), Akshay Kumar, R. Balki, Fox Star Studios and Jagan Shakti.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned till August 13 a plea seeking to postpone the release date of the Hindi film Batla House. The court was hearing a petition filed by Ariz Khan and Shehzad Ahmad who are the accused in the Batla House encounter. The petition stated that the film can influence the ongoing trail of the Batla House encounter.

The film starring John Abraham along with Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan is scheduled to release on August 15 along with Mission Mangal. Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and jointly produced by T-series and Emmay Entertainment.

