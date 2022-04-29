The seventh film in the Tom Cruise-led action spy Mission: Impossible franchise finally gets a title as Paramount Pictures revealed during its presentation at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of movie theater owners worldwide held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The film, set for a July 14, 2023 release, now has a title: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1.





According to Deadline, Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded message with the news during Paramount’s CinemaCon session Thursday morning, filming from the South Africa set of Mission: Impossible 8 from atop a biplane (hinting at the pic’s next big stunt). All of this preceded the drop of Part 7’s trailer which begins with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt getting a dress-down by his former ops boss Kittridge played by Henry Czerny from the 1996 movie.

“Your days of fighting for the greater good are over,” says Kittridge. “This is our chance to control the truth…the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come,” continues Kittridge. “You’ve been fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.” The footage ended showcasing Cruise's signature, death-defying motorcycle stunt for the seventh installment that was revealed in 2021 at CinemaCon.

Introducing the trailer, Cruise, standing on the biplane flying high above the mountains, said, “Sorry for the extra noise, as you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible… Making this film for the big screen in your wonderful theaters.” As Deadline cites, director Chris McQuarrie sidled up in his own twin-engine telling Cruise, “We gotta go, we’re losing the light.” With that, Cruise bid CinemaCon farewell, “Let’s all have a great summer,” McQuarrie called “action” and the planes both rolled and dived — with the indefatigable star still atop his own.

The seventh Mission: Impossible is due out July 14, 2023, with an eighth and presumably final Cruise-led Mission due out June 28, 2024. The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell. Cruise previously revealed in January 2019 that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films will be shot back-to-back with Christopher McQuarrie writing and directing both films.

