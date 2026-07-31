Following the teaser’s strong response, the makers are set to unveil a detailed look at the crime saga’s big-screen adaptation at a grand launch event.

The countdown for Mirzapur: The Movie has officially begun. After generating considerable excitement with its teaser, the makers are now preparing to unveil the film's official trailer on August 11, offering fans a deeper look into the much-awaited cinematic adaptation of one of India's most popular crime franchises.

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer to release on August 11 ahead of September 4 theatrical debut

The teaser, which marked the franchise's transition from streaming to the big screen, introduced audiences to the return of several fan-favourite characters while hinting at an all-new chapter packed with action, drama and power struggles. With the trailer launch now around the corner, anticipation surrounding the film has only grown stronger.

According to sources, the trailer will be launched at a special event in the presence of the film's principal cast. It is expected to provide audiences with their most comprehensive glimpse yet into the scale, conflicts and cinematic treatment of the Mirzapur universe before the film arrives in theatres.

A source close to the project shared details about the upcoming launch and said, “The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11 offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.”

The film sees the return of several familiar faces from the acclaimed franchise, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while also introducing Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan to the expanding cinematic universe. The makers have promised a larger-scale experience tailored specifically for theatrical audiences, taking the crime drama beyond its OTT origins.

Apart from its leading cast, Mirzapur: The Movie also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S. Chauhan, who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026. With the trailer launch now locked for August 11, fans can expect the promotional campaign to gather momentum in the coming weeks as the makers gear up for the franchise's first-ever theatrical outing.

Also Read: Shweta Tripathi on Mirzapur: The Movie, “This film belongs to the fans as much as it belongs to us”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.