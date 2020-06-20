Bollywood Hungama

Ministry of Aayush ropes in Anushka Sharma to promote the practice of Yoga

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma wants to motivate the citizens of India to include yoga in their daily fitness routine to understand the health benefits that it can unlock. Anushka, who has been doing yoga for years now, has been roped in by the Ministry of Aayush on International Day of Yoga to promote the practice.

Anushka says, “Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace.”

She adds, “So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practising yoga ‪on 21 June‬ International Yoga Day.”

