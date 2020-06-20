Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.06.2020 | 8:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 shoot to resume by July first week 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of the upcoming film Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt had only a song shoot left when the pandemic hit the nation and everything came to a halt. It has been three months since the lockdown, and the industry is slowly resuming work while following strict guidelines as directed by the Maharashtra Government. 

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 shoot to resume by July first week 

According to reports, Mukesh Bhatt, the co-producer of Sadak 2, plans to resume shooting by the first week of July. The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt might be one of the first Bollywood films to roll. The special song featuring the four leads was initially supposed to be shot in Ooty, but the makers are now making changes in the track to shoot it in Mumbai. 

Bhatt said that they got a go-ahead from the Film City and are currently determining which studio they can shoot in. They will also need to build a small set for the song. 

ALSO READ: Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt says Mahesh Bhatt still seeks perfection in every shot

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda to shoot Mard in Lucknow

‘No newcomer should go through such…

Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking…

Sushant Singh Rajput had cleared payment of…

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification