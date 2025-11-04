The trailer of Mastiii 4, the latest installment of the cult comedy franchise, dropped today (November 4, 2025), and within minutes, it stirred mixed reactions across social media. While long-time fans of the series rejoiced at the reunion of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, others expressed discomfort over its bold, adult-themed humour.

Milap Zaveri REACTS calmly to Mastiii 4 trailer being called “crap”: “Respect your opinion”

The trailer, which marks the return of director Milap Milan Zaveri to the comedy space, faced sharp criticism from a section of netizens for its language and suggestive scenes. One journalist called the trailer “ridiculous,” quoting a dialogue to highlight what they felt was a lack of sensitivity.

Responding to the criticism, Zaveri took a measured and respectful approach. Replying directly to the journalist, he wrote, “Respect your opinion bhai. Hopefully audiences will enjoy it,” indicating that he was unfazed by the negative comments and confident in the film’s entertainment value.

Respect your opinion bhai. Hopefully audiences will enjoy it ????????❤️ https://t.co/T3BvFYzTSA — Milap (@MassZaveri) November 4, 2025

Social media reactions, however, remained divided. While some users questioned the film’s tone, others drew parallels to Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming historical drama on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, suggesting the actor may face contrasting audience expectations.

Despite the online chatter, the makers are optimistic. Backed by Zee Studios and Waveband Production in association with Maruti International and Balaji Motion Pictures, Mastiii 4 is being pitched as the “biggest comedy entertainer of the year.” The film also stars Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi alongside the main trio, with special appearances by Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Shot across the UK and Mumbai, the film promises four times the humour, chaos, and nostalgia that made the franchise a fan favourite. Mastiii 4 is slated to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.

