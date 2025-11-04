As anticipation builds for the final season of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, reports have emerged about serious tensions off-screen among key cast members and personal turmoil in the life of one of its stars. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, has accused her co-star David Harbour, known for his role as Jim Hopper, of bullying and harassment. These allegations reportedly surfaced before filming for the last season commenced.

According to sources cited by the Daily Mail, Brown filed a harassment claim against Harbour, citing inappropriate behaviour, though there were no accusations of sexual misconduct. This led to a prolonged internal investigation lasting several months. Despite the turmoil, Harbour's wife, singer Lily Allen, supported him publicly during the probe.

Parallel to these workplace allegations, Harbour has been navigating a difficult personal phase. Reports indicate his marriage with Allen ended in February 2025 after allegations of infidelity surfaced. Allen released her album ‘West End Girl’ in October 2025, where she openly references heartbreak and betrayal, allegedly connected to Harbour's extramarital affairs. Songs like ‘Madeline,’ ‘Tennis,’ and ‘P****y Palace’ chronicle themes of cheating, obsessive control, and emotional pain experienced during their marriage. Allen has called Harbour a "sex addict" and accused him of manic control despite their "open marriage."

The allegations of bullying and harassment, coupled with Harbour's troubled marriage, have fueled speculation among fans about his reduced presence in promotional events for Stranger Things Season 5. Some fans note an old video resurfacing where Brown appears visibly uncomfortable speaking about Harbour.

Adding to the complexity, Brown was asked on MTV prior to her wedding whether Harbour would officiate the ceremony. She initially hesitated before naming actor Matthew Modine—the character who plays the antagonist "Dr. Martin Brenner" in the show—as her officiant, distancing the event from Harbour.

Stranger Things Season 5 is set to release in two parts, with the first premiering on November 26 and the second on Christmas Day, culminating with a finale on New Year’s Eve. As the series bids farewell, off-screen dynamics between beloved cast members and personal controversies have added unexpected drama to the highly awaited conclusion.

