comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.06.2025 | 3:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jaideep Ahlawat buys apartment worth Rs. 10 crores in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jaideep Ahlawat buys apartment worth Rs. 10 crores in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Report

en Bollywood News Jaideep Ahlawat buys apartment worth Rs. 10 crores in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Report
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly invested in a luxurious new home in Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the actor and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have purchased a sprawling apartment in the upscale Andheri West locality for a reported sum of Rs 10 crores.

Jaideep Ahlawat buys apartment worth Rs. 10 crores in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Report

Jaideep Ahlawat buys apartment worth Rs. 10 crores in Mumbai’s Andheri West: Report

Prime Property in a Prime Neighbourhood

The property, located in a residential complex named Poorna Apartments, boasts a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. and a built-up area of approximately 2,341 sq. ft. The high-value transaction was registered in May 2025 and reportedly included a stamp duty payment of Rs 60 lakh and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000. The apartment also comes with four dedicated car parking spots.

Strategically nestled between Mumbai’s business and entertainment zones, Andheri West is known for its excellent connectivity and robust infrastructure. The neighbourhood is well connected via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over the years, it has evolved into a bustling commercial and residential hub, attracting celebrities, entrepreneurs, and working professionals alike.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s property acquisition marks another milestone in his career trajectory. Despite starting with smaller roles in films and series, his breakout performance in Gangs of Wasseypur opened up a stream of powerful opportunities. His portrayal of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok garnered widespread praise and firmly established him as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Speaking of the professional front, Jaideep was last seen in Jewel Thief, a Netflix original film starring Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan compares Jaideep Ahlawat to young Sanjay Dutt after seeing his look in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shazahn Padamsee to host Broadway-inspired…

Raghav Juyal suffers leg injury while…

Inside the kitchen of Kareena Kapoor Khan:…

Kritika Kamra wraps up shoot for Anusha…

Netflix ups offer from Rs. 60 cr. to Rs. 125…

Anees Bazmee reacts to rumours about the…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification