Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly invested in a luxurious new home in Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the actor and his wife, Jyoti Hooda, have purchased a sprawling apartment in the upscale Andheri West locality for a reported sum of Rs 10 crores.

Prime Property in a Prime Neighbourhood

The property, located in a residential complex named Poorna Apartments, boasts a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. and a built-up area of approximately 2,341 sq. ft. The high-value transaction was registered in May 2025 and reportedly included a stamp duty payment of Rs 60 lakh and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000. The apartment also comes with four dedicated car parking spots.

Strategically nestled between Mumbai’s business and entertainment zones, Andheri West is known for its excellent connectivity and robust infrastructure. The neighbourhood is well connected via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over the years, it has evolved into a bustling commercial and residential hub, attracting celebrities, entrepreneurs, and working professionals alike.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s property acquisition marks another milestone in his career trajectory. Despite starting with smaller roles in films and series, his breakout performance in Gangs of Wasseypur opened up a stream of powerful opportunities. His portrayal of Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok garnered widespread praise and firmly established him as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

Speaking of the professional front, Jaideep was last seen in Jewel Thief, a Netflix original film starring Saif Ali Khan.

