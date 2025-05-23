Prime Video announced June 12 as the premiere date for the unscripted Original, The Traitors, an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality show. Prime Video India will exclusively stream the highly anticipated reality series, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm (IST). Collaborating with leading independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format that is produced by BBC Studios India Productions, The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing reality show formats in the world, with over 35 adaptations across more than 30 countries. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Karan Johar, who brings his signature glitz and glam to the Indian series that will feature a congregation of prominent celebrities from varied spheres in its maiden season.

Prime Video drops teaser for The Traitors with host Karan Johar, sets June 12 premiere

Prime Video set the stage with an intriguing outdoor campaign to tease the audience, then heightened the anticipation with a special video featuring host Karan Johar that revealed the premiere date while offering tantalizing hints about the celebrity players joining The Traitors and a glimpse into the thrilling chaos and high-stakes drama set to unfold in the reality series.

“Prime Video has consistently been home to some of the biggest and most beloved scripted shows in the country. Now, we’re making a bold leap as we scale our Unscripted content slate with our biggest reality series yet—The Traitors,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “Packed with drama, manipulation, suspenseful gameplay, and unexpected twists, the show is mounted on a grand scale with high production values. We’re thrilled to have Karan Johar as the host—who better to stoke the fire in this volatile mix of 20 celebrities, each vying for a massive cash prize and the title of ultimate winner! The Traitors promises immersive entertainment and next-level mind games that are sure to captivate our wide gamut of audiences.”

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, said, “India is one of the most dynamic and exciting markets in the world, with an audience base that’s highly receptive to reality shows. The Indian adaptation of The Traitors offers this audience high calibre celebrities and intense drama, all wrapped up in a thriller-esque gameplay. The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing and most popular reality formats worldwide, ever - and we’re thrilled to bring an Indian adaptation of the franchise to the country with Prime Video India and BBC Studios India Productions; both partners reputation for delivering high-quality content precedes them.”

“The Traitors has captivated audiences worldwide across ages and languages with its bold, dramatic, and psychological gameplay and we’re thrilled to join hands with Prime Video—renowned for its exceptional content—and All3Media International to bring an Indian adaptation that’s immersive, grand, and teeming with drama. With an all-celebrity cast and jaw-dropping twists, The Traitors is an unmissable treat for fans of high-stakes reality entertainment,” said Neha Khurana, Executive Producer for The Traitors, BBC Studios India Productions.

