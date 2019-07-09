Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.07.2019 | 12:09 PM IST

Media fraternity to demand an APOLOGY from Kangana Ranaut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut is one actor who is never tired of courting controversies. After locking horns with the actors and directors of the industry, she recently had a very public tiff with a member of media at the promotional event of her upcoming movie, Judgementall Hai Kya.

While a journalist, Justin Rao, was trying to ask her a question about the movie, she accused him of running a smear campaign against her. The fight got very ugly, very quickly and the video went viral. Now, the latest news is that the media fraternity has stood in solidarity against Kangana’s bullying and will meet producer Ekta Kapoor to ask Kangana to apologise.

Senior journalists will have a meet today to carry forward this agenda. They want Ekta to take a stand against Kangana’s behaviour and want the actress to give out a public apology.

The consequence of failing to do so will be the fact that the media will boycott Judgementall Hai Kya movie promotions.

