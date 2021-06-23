Bollywood Hungama

McDonald’s sells over 1.2 million BTS Meals in Korea alone 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in April 2021, it was announced that global popstars and Grammy-nominated group BTS partnered with McDonald's for a special 'BTS Meal' campaign. The rollout has been global, and available in nearly 50 countries including India - where the meal actually sold out in many parts of the country.

Now, McDonald's Korea has confirmed that since the launch on May 27, they have sold over 1.2 million BTS Meals just in Korea alone. According to Korean tabloids, during the period from May 27 to June 21, the sales of "Chicken McNuggets has jumped 250 percent from the four-week period that preceded the launch of the BTS Meal."

The BTS Meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, medium Coca-Cola, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from South Korea.

ALSO READ: BTS drops first photobooth teasers of V and Jungkook ahead of ‘Butter’ CD single release on July 9 

